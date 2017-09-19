Car sharing firm expands into 16 more counties around the country

A car sharing company has announced it is expanding its service outside of Dublin and Cork, to cover 16 more counties.

The new locations include Galway, Kilkenny, Portlaoise and Castlebar.

GoCar says its invested €3m in the expansion.

The new car sharing bases are at Irish Rail stations around the country.

Colm Brady, Managing Director of GoCar, and Paul O’Kelly, Marketing Manager at Iarnród Éireann announce GoGar's expansion.

The new counties are: Carlow,

Galway,

Kerry,

Kildare,

Kilkenny,

Limerick,

Louth,

Mayo,

Meath,

Offaly,

Laois,

Tipperary,

Waterford,

Westmeath,

Wexford,

Wicklow,

Plus new bases in Dublin and Cork

GoCar Managing Director Colm Brady said: "We are delighted to mark European Mobility Week with the announcement of GoCar’s expansion across Ireland - a significant milestone for the company as we approach our 10 year anniversary next year.

"Working with Irish Rail and county councillors throughout the country, we have made considerable progress in improving accessibility to car sharing and hope to continue expanding until car sharing is available in as many parts of Ireland as possible.

"Despite positive growth to date, Ireland still lags behind other European countries when it comes to car sharing – Switzerland for example has a total of 3,000 vehicles, with one shared car for every 2,500 citizens, whereas Ireland has on average one shared car for every 15,000 citizens.

"While we have already doubled the number of GoCar vehicles on the road this year we are aiming to once again double our fleet in 2018 to over 600 shared cars.

"To achieve this, we're calling on local authorities to make space available for residents to access additional shared cars, and thereby facilitate continued development of sustainable transport in Ireland."