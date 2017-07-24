Canadian tourist numbers expected to grow as Tourism Ireland launches new campaign

Millions of commuters in Toronto are seeing eye-catching ads for Ireland on commuter trains operating in the city.

The campaign is part of Tourism Ireland’s latest promotion in Canada, in partnership with Air Transat, to highlight Ireland to Canadian travellers.

The campaign, which runs until mid-August, will reach an estimated 4.6 million Canadians – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland.

It includes: poster ads on GO (commuter) trains operating in Toronto;

a promotion on BOOM radio in Toronto, with a chance for listeners to win a trip to Dublin;

social media promotions, including ads on Facebook; and

Ireland ads on the Air Transat website.

Canada is one of Ireland’s top ten tourism markets and 2016 was the best year ever for Irish tourism from Canada. We welcomed 203,000 Canadian visitors, up +11% on 2015.

Working closely with airlines and airports to build demand for flights is a key priority for Tourism Ireland.

Ad highlighting vacations in Ireland on GO trains in Toronto.

"We’re really pleased to work with Air Transat, to highlight ease of access from Toronto to the island of Ireland and to help grow Canadian visitor numbers," said Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s manager in Canada,

"This summer, there are approximately 8,000 seats on 33 services per week between Canada and Ireland – that’s +26% more than last year.

"Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity in Canada throughout 2017. We are working closely with our tourism partners – including Air Transat – to build on the growth of the past few years."

Canadian visitors tend to stay longer and explore more extensively around the island than the average visitor, sampling our unique holiday experiences.