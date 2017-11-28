Canadian firm planning to develop gold mine in Co Tyrone

A Canadian firm has formally put plans in place to develop a mine in Northern Ireland.

Dalradian has located a site in the Sperrins area in west Tyrone to mine for gold.

350 jobs would be created if the site gets approval.

Environmental protesters are campaigning against it, but other local people are supportive, citing the job potential.

Patrick Anderson, the Chief Executive of Dalradian, says Northern Ireland has a special place in his heart.

"My parents both worked in the shipyards here in the 50s and the 60s before emigrating to Canada and I was brought up with the vision that Northern Ireland is a place of industry, of innovation," he said.