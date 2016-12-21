Can you tell the difference between these real or rendered objects?

Professionally done renderings can trick you into believing that a bunch of pixels are a real image – a technique used a lot in computer games.

But what happens when you flip things around and make people think they are looking at a rendering, when in fact, they are looking at the real thing?

Erm, what?

(skrekkogle/PA)

(skrekkogle/PA)

Well, Norwegian design studio Skrekkogle created Still File, which is a series of photos that look like renderings but are not.

Lars Marcus Vedeler and Theo Zamudio-Tveteras, founders of Skrekkogle, said: “The project came from this notion that product photography, more and more, tries to achieve a kind of digital purity.

“And of course vice versa, 3D renderings (from software like Maya and Studiotools) aim to achieve real world complexity and texture.

(skrekkogle/PA)

“This conceived the concept of instead trying to shoot photos with the aim of looking like 3D renderings.”

The four photos produced were done using different tricks to “create a digital feeling”, such as archetypical 3D models, known environments, as well as specific lighting techniques.

(skrekkogle/PA)

(skrekkogle/PA)

The pair added: “If you zoom in on the high-resolution photos you can see all the evidence of the physical scenes and world: unaligned objects, wrinkles, dust, scratches, reflections, etc.

“In our point of view, these are not shortcomings, but rather are quite nice and underlines the intention of the project.”

Mind blown.

Christmas Movies GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY