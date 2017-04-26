Campaign launched to encourage investment in Tipperary

A campaign to promote Tipperary for inward investment was launched today by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Ms Mary Mitchell O’Connor, TD.

The ‘Tipperary – The Place, The Time’ campaign is the latest advancement by the county following the amalgamation of its two local authorities in 2014.

It now embarks on a campaign to target indigenous and FDI investment for local authority and privately owned properties across the county.

A suite of marketing assets - website, brochure and video – to will kick-start the campaign was unveiled at Kilshane House.

The newly devised assets will be used to support the relevant job creation agencies, particularly the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, in their quest to stimulate inward investment.

Among the key selling points for the county is its geographical location, giving it unequalled accessibility and connectivity, not least access to three international airports, six ports and two motorways.

The campaign will also focus on track record, with significant FDI investments already made by the likes of Boston Scientific, as well as significant indigenous employers such as Coolmore Stud – the world’s largest thoroughbred breeding operation.

"I commend Tipperary County Council on this; they have hit the ground running with ‘Tipperary – The Place, The Time’ and if this is a sign of things to come, I have every confidence but that working together we will see Tipperary achieve significant investment and job creation," said Mary Mitchell O’Connor, TD.