Businesses being targeted by purchase order email scam, Gardaí warn

Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses over an email scam involving false purchase orders.

Companies are being targeted by criminals who attempt to get equipment from suppliers by submitting a fraudulent purchase request.

Medical and IT companies in particular are being targeted.

Sgt Tony Davis is advising firms to make sure buyers are legitimate.

"Anybody getting an order like that [should] ring the original company personally, talk to somebody in the know in the company just to verify that the order is legitimate and that [the] delivery address is legitimate," he said.

"I'd hate to see any company caught, particularly any small company, because some of the companies that were targeted, if they did deliver the stuff then they would have been out of business."