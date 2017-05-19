Business chiefs say all-Ireland electricity market must be Brexit priority

Protecting the all-Ireland electricity market must be a priority in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, business leaders urged.

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry represents more than 1,200 members and said the single market between Northern Ireland and the Republic offered significant benefits to consumers.

It said the planned introduction of new measures to create even greater levels of competition next year should be a priority for the talks.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the EU which shares a land border with an EU state.

Kirsty McManus, head of business development at the Chamber, said: "There is a need to underline the importance of the all island energy market in ongoing negotiations.

"Implementation of the Integrated Single Energy Market will increase competition in the all-island electricity market and provide further benefits to consumers.

"NI Chamber also continues its strong support for the North South Interconnector - a project that will benefit business consumers throughout Northern Ireland and when operational will be the lynchpin of the all island electricity market."