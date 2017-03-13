Bushmills® Irish Whiskey calls on fans to honour St Patrick with new toast

The oldest licensed distillery in Ireland is calling on whiskey fans to toast to St Patrick in a bid to honour the world's most popular saint.

St Patrick's Day is celebrated by millions of people globally on 17 March and this year Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has released a compelling toast to give people a different way to celebrate the true spirit of St. Patrick.

The 'Bushmills Toast' is inspired by the ancient ritual of honouring someone with a drink and is the first official toast in the brand's 400 years of distilling history. The toast gives people a true way to honour the legacy of St Patrick, a man who lived in County Antrim where Bushmills Irish whiskey is also distilled.

The toast has been brought to life through a 40 second emotive video voiced by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Ciaran Lavery, who's singular sound has racked up over 65 million plays on Spotify. A frenetic montage of bold imagery contextualising modern Ireland is juxtaposed by the voice of Lavery who is set to release his third studio album and embark on a tour of Europe, the UK, US, Ireland and Canada later this year.

Ciaran Lavery said: "I come from County Antrim where the Old Bushmills Distillery is located so it's a real honour to provide the voice for the first official toast in the history of Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

"I've been fortunate enough to have celebrated St. Patrick's Day in many countries whilst touring, but time and time again it's all about Irish folklore and the colour green, rather than St Patrick the man. I approach my music with great honesty so it's refreshing to see this honesty at the heart of the new 'Bushmills toast', which perfectly captures the modern attitude towards our patron saint."

Colum Egan, Master Distiller at Bushmills Irish Whiskey, adds: "At the Old Bushmills Distillery we've always done things our own way and celebrating St. Patrick's Day is no different. We pride ourselves on our unwavering character - doing what's right rather than what's popular and the new 'Bushmills toast' captures our ethos by creating a moment to celebrate the true spirit of St. Patrick."