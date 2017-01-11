Bus Éireann 'facing insolvency'

Bus Éireann has warned the company is facing insolvency in the next 18 months.

Acting chief executive Ray Hernan has told staff that decisive actions need to be taken after forecasted losses for 2016 are now estimated at €8m.

He says change is required across the entire company to ensure it can compete in a competitive marketplace and initiatives to deliver savings will be announced shortly.

Mr Hernan also confirmed that the inter-city Expressway service will continue to be part of Bus Éireann.