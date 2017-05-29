Bus Éireann board approves new budget and business plan

The board of Bus Éireann has agreed to sign off on the company's 2016 financial statements and formally approved a budget for 2017.

The board also approved a new business plan, which relies on implementing cost-saving measures which have been agreed with staff as part of a comprehensive Labour Court recommendation.

The plan needs to be ratified by the Board of CIÉ, which will meet on June 7.
