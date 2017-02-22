Burglar returned to court after committing further crimes

A young man who got a suspended four-year sentence for the burglary at the home of a 94-year-old woman while she slept put himself at risk of having the suspension revoked.

The case was re-entered at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in light of further crimes carried out by the same man since the suspended sentence was imposed.

Detective Garda John Gleeson said Gary Cambridge got the suspended sentence in July 2014.

Recently he was convicted for offences committed since then. He was caught with seven knives in a bag at Aston Quay, Dublin in February 2015 and he was caught in Bandon stealing a generator in July last year.

Defence barrister, Dermot Sheehan, said Cambridge had a long term problem with heroin and was trying to wean himself off the drug.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “I don’t want to embarrass you but everything you are saying to me was in the probation report dated November 2013.”

The judge said the issues raised by the defendant in terms of tackling his drugs problem were outlined at that time too.

Judge Ó Donnabháin remanded him in custody until May 10 for an up to date probation report.

Detective Garda Gleeson said at the sentencing hearing that the burglar broke into the house at Dillon’s Cross in Cork by forcing his way through a downstairs window.

“She was not aware he had been in the house until gardaí arrived. The accused was caught hiding behind the car with a number of items in his position,” the detective said.

Det. Garda Gleeson said the reason gardaí were looking for the burglar was because another burglary had been reported in the same area a short time earlier.

No burglary had been reported from the elderly woman’s home at that point.

Gary Cambridge of 6 Mount Brosna, Mayfield, pleaded guilty to carrying out two burglaries on March 3, 2012.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said at the time that one aspect of the case which concerned him was that a burglary occurred at the home of a 94-year-old woman. However, he said he had to take into consideration the fact that there was no question of violence or even of any confrontation.

The judge also said at the time that Cambridge’s completion of a residential treatment programme in Coolmine was not an easy thing and that the probation report on him was quite positive whereby he had moved from high risk to low risk of re-offending.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a four-year suspended jail sentence.

Noting in 2014 that the accused had three previous burglary convictions, the judge gave the young defendant a warning about his future behaviour, “You are really walking on thin ice.”