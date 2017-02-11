British Airways cabin crew to stage new four-day strike in dispute over pay

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a fresh four-day strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union working in the airline's so-called mixed fleet will walk out on February 17.

The announcement on Friday was made before crews stage the last day of a three-day stoppage on Saturday, which followed a similar strike earlier this week.

Unite also urged BA to meet the union for fresh talks at the conciliation service Acas.

A BA spokesman said: "We have flown all customers to their destinations during the previous strikes by mixed fleet Unite and we will ensure this happens again.

"We will publish more details on February 14 once we have finalised our contingency plans. Our pay offer for mixed fleet crew is consistent with the deal accepted by 92% of colleagues across the airline, most of whom are represented by Unite.

"It also reflects pay awards given by other companies in the UK and will ensure that rewards for mixed fleet remain in line with those for cabin crew at our airline competitors."

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said: "British Airways should focus on addressing poverty pay in its mixed fleet, rather than continuing to waste hundreds of thousands of pounds on chartering in aircraft to cover striking workers.

"Despite the bully boy tactics, the threats and the sanctions, our members in British Airways mixed fleet have continued to show great resolve in their fight for better pay. Mixed fleet cabin crew are the future of British Airways and deserve better.

"We would urge British Airways to join us at reconvened Acas talks and negotiate a settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of a further four days of strike action."

The two sides have clashed over pay, with Unite saying the cabin crew earned an average of £16,000 a year, including allowances, but BA insisting no-one was paid below £21,000.

The mixed fleet work on short and long-haul flights.