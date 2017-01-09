Brexit 'the biggest challenge for Enterprise Ireland companies'

Brexit is the number one challenge for companies working with Enterprise Ireland.

The agency says 19,000 new jobs were created last year, bringing the number of workers in Enterprise Ireland client companies to more than 200,000 for the first time.

The CEO of the agency said they planned to grow exports outside the UK by 50% in the next three years.

Julie Sinnamon said the UK would remain an important trading partner post-Brexit.

"A key focus of our new strategy is to grow the Eurozone by 50%. We have to make sure Irish companies are maximising the growth potential within Europe, as well as not walking away from the UK market," she said.

"It is our number 1 market, so we don’t intend walking away from that market, but we intend to grow the rest of the world at a faster rate so we have a more balanced portfolio of exports."