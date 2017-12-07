Brexit talks fears weigh on sterling

Back to Business Home

The UK’s FTSE 100 index lifted from a two-month low yesterday as Brexit negotiations dented sterling, while Costa coffee shop owner Whitbread got a late boost when activist investor Sachem Head declared a stake in the company.

The index rose 0.5%, outperforming a negative European market thanks to a weaker sterling, which was down 0.4%.

Whitbread was a late riser to the top of the FTSE, shooting up 7.8% after US activist investor Sachem Head revealed a stake in the Costa coffee owner.

Shares in HSBC, Lloyds, and Barclays fell back as enthusiasm over US tax reform, which had boosted lenders in the past week, dissipated.

Jitters in technology shares drove Micro Focus and WorldPay down.

Investors’ eyes were glued to developments in fraught Brexit negotiations which have caused swings in sterling.

“Whether or not there is ‘sufficient progress’ on Brexit divorce talks by the EU Council Summit on 14-15 December is key to our economic outlook,” said Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists in a note.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said negotiations over how Brexit would change the border arrangements could pick up again in the new year if a deal was not made this week. British press reports that no such deal would be reached sent sterling lower.

Market bets on sterling had shifted considerably in recent weeks towards betting on a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, with sterling rising to more than a two-month high last Friday.

Though the tentative deal was rejected on Monday, some market strategists such as Nomura believe there is a 70% probability of a breakthrough in talks, though some traders say the latest headlines reduce those expectations even further.

“This political ping-pong battle is really hurting investor sentiment towards sterling,” said Neil Jones, Mizuho’s head of currency sales for hedge funds in London. Against the euro, sterling was down 0.2% at 88.11p.

Meanwhile, British manufacturers called for their government and the EU to reach a Brexit transition deal before Christmas, or else risk damaging uncertainty in 2018.

“Companies in the UK and across the EU want to see a transition or implementation deal nailed down this side of Christmas,” Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Britain’s EEF manufacturing trade association, said.

“An opportunity to do so is in clear sight and political leaders across the spectrum must put the economic interests of the country front and centre,” said Phipson.
KEYWORDS: Brexit, Sachem Head, Whitbred

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • The Irish Times to acquire Landmark Media business

    The Irish Times DAC and the owners of Landmark Media Investments have signed a share purchase agreement whereby The Irish Times will acquire all of the publishing and media interests of the Landmark Media group.

  • Musgrave to buy La Rousse to boost foodservice arm

    Food wholesale and retail group Musgrave is set to boost its foodservice division by buying La Rousse Foods from Cuisine de France owner Aryzta for an undisclosed sum estimated to be around €30m.

  • Ireland’s airports must become ‘Brexit-proof’

    Exploiting the north American and European markets can help Brexit-proof airports such as Cork, its managing director has said. And a European aviation body has warned that a hard Brexit will be a disaster for UK-based airlines.

  • EU puts 17 nations on tax avoidance blacklist

    The European Union has put 17 countries on a blacklist of those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.

  • UCD seeks 15% of fast-growing firm

    A dispute over whether University College Dublin is entitled to a 15% shareholding in a fast-growing company involved in developing commercial processes for global pharmaceutical giants has come before the Commercial Court.

World Markets