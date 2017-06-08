Boston Scientific to invest €17m in new Galway endoscopy design facility

Boston Scientific has today launched its new RoadRunner endoscopy design facility in Galway where it employs 3,000 people.

The company has committed to invest €17m in endoscopy research, a procedure in which a doctor uses specialized instruments to view and operate on the internal organs of the body without making a large incision.

The site in Galway develops devices across several therapeutic areas aside from endoscopy, including heart disease and produces over three million devices per year.

The RoadRunner facility will host over 300 international physicians each year to promote collaboration and the development of innovative metal stents, devices used in the management of gastrointestinal obstructions, such as in the bowel or biliary tract.

Speaking at the launch in Galway today, Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs, Sean Kyne welcomed the announcement:

"The investment announcement by Boston Scientific today reaffirms Ireland’s position as one of the international leaders in the medtech industry."

Senior vice president of Boston Scientific, Art Butcher, said: "Our investment in Galway signifies our commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of innovation here and to investing in the technology of the future."