Boost for €1.67bn US tourism trade as Ireland scoops ‘best destination’ award in New York

Ireland has been named “best destination: Europe” at the annual Travel Weekly Readers Choice Award beating off tough competition from France, Italy, Spain, Germany and England.

Travel Weekly is the leading weekly newspaper for American travel agents and travel professionals and some 15,000 of its readers voted in the various categories earlier this year.

Now in their 15th year, the Readers Choice Awards represent the “best of the best in travel” according to Travel Weekly.

Ireland also won the award in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out once again for this prestigious award,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, with the “best destination: Europe” award for Ireland, at the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards in New York.

“Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations – so this award is really good news, coming at the end of another record-breaking year for Irish tourism from the US and as we prepare to kick off another extensive promotional drive in 2018, in this all-important market.”

Ms Metcalfe revealed that 2017 will be the fifth record year in a row for visitor numbers to the island of Ireland from North America. By the end of this year, we will have welcomed about 1.83m American and Canadian visitors (+16.7%), delivering revenue of €1.67bn (+14.5%).

She went on to reveal Tourism Ireland has undertaken an extensive, very targeted programme of promotions right throughout 2017, building awareness of the island of Ireland as a premier vacation destination.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our travel trade partners across the United States – who continue to play a very important role in helping us to continue to grow visitor numbers to Ireland.

“I would also like to acknowledge the hugely important contribution of our tourism partners from the island of Ireland, who joined us on the ground in the US this year, helping to spread the word about why Ireland is such a great choice for a vacation. We look forward to building on this year’s success together, in 2018 and beyond.”