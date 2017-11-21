Body to encourage diversity in the workplace launches in Ireland

Back to Business Home

A new organisation is aiming to help businesses create diverse and inclusive work environments.

OUTstanding is an LGBT+ membership organisation that is launching an Irish branch today.

It offers a series of programmes and events each year, which enables businesses to successfully develop talent.

Membership already includes global companies such as LinkedIn, PayPal, Aer Lingus and ESB.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets