Body to encourage diversity in the workplace launches in Ireland
A new organisation is aiming to help businesses create diverse and inclusive work environments.
OUTstanding is an LGBT+ membership organisation that is launching an Irish branch today.
It offers a series of programmes and events each year, which enables businesses to successfully develop talent.
Membership already includes global companies such as LinkedIn, PayPal, Aer Lingus and ESB.
