BIM launches fund to boost seafood R&D

A new research and development fund to support innovation and new technologies in seafood companies has been launched by BIM.

The sector has €939m in sales, employs 11,000 people in full-time, part-time and seasonal roles and is earmarked by the Government as a key area for growth.

BIM launched the fund as it hosts the West European Fish Technologists Association’s annual conference.

Some 143 experts from 15 countries, from 50 of the top-performing Irish and international seafood R&D institutes are gathering at the conference at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. BIM is providing a 100% grant aid fund of €400,000 in 2017 towards R&D in the seafood sector.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed said the fund will continue to support the seafood sector and will be crucial to helping the industry realise its potential. Companies will hopefully take advantage of the grant aid to continue producing products that will put Ireland on the map as an important seafood producer in the global supply chain.

Chief executive Jim O’Toole said the Government’s 10-year vision for the agri-food industry identifies the many opportunities.