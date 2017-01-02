Best country for expat workers revealed

Switzerland has been named as the best country for expat workers - with Ireland in the bottom of the rankings in a new HSBC survey.

A study of 26,000 of them across 100 countries has placed the European region in front of all others, for the second year in a row.

Ireland is in 27th position with particularly low ratings for disposable income and savings.

The study is based on earnings and work-life balance.

HSBC rates Ireland as an adventure - usually rainy but delightful.