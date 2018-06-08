Beef Open Day beckons

By Ray Ryan

The short-term outlook for beef prices in 2018 are good, but there will be significant challenges in the medium term around Brexit, CAP reform and climate change.

That’s according to Teagasc predictions ahead of its Beef Open Day at Grange in Dunsany, Co Meath, on June 26.

The Beef 2018 launch. It takes place on June 26 in Co Meath.

Thousands of farmers are expected to attend the FBD sponsored event which will have ‘enhancing technologies’ as a theme.

Technologies that will help underpin the future profitability of the beef sector will be highlighted at the Open Day.

Technical updates will be provided on how to exploit superior genetics, improve performance from pasture, and plan herd health.

Professor Gerry Boyle, director of Teagasc, speaking at the launch of the Open Day, said the beef sector is among the most important Irish indigenous industries.

Production rose by 4.5% to 615,000 tonnes in 2017. Beef exports in 2017 were worth €2.5bn, a 65% rise in value compared to 2010.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will take part in a farmers’ forum at the Open Day, along with beef producers and processors.

There will be demonstrations in a series of interactive villages and a focus on all the key determinants of profitability — breeding, grassland management, herd health, and financial management.

A new addition will be a demonstration of the design and implementation of an ideal grazing infrastructure, which includes drainage, roadways, water and fencing.

Teagasc, which will be supported by key industry experts, says all cattle farmers from suckler beef producers to those specialising in dairy calf to beef systems will have the opportunity to learn something at the event.