Bausch and Lomb announces 125 new jobs at Waterford facility

Eye health company, Bausch and Lomb have today officially opened a €85m extension at its facility in Waterford, writes Ciara Phelan.

The company is a leading global eye health organisation which focuses on protecting and restoring people's eyesight.

The extension is said to create 125 new jobs and the expansion is to help meet consumer demand of its contact lens portfolio.

Valent Pharmaceuticals International, the parent company of Bausch and Lomb has invested more than €200m in the Waterford facility's operations.

The additional job announcement will bring the workforce there to 300.

A new building has been added to a 17-acre site adjacent to its current facility.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated the company on its major investment stating it was a big vote of confidence for the Government's ambitions for Waterford.

"This government is determined to show over the next few months and years that we can not only continue to stimulate growth, but that we are able to spread the benefit across the entire country," he said.