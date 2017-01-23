Battery issues caused the Note7 fires, Samsung says

A defect within the batteries caused the overheating and fires that led to Samsung recalling and then discontinuing the Note7, the company has said.

Samsung issued an initial recall for the Note7 in September on the day the device was due to launch in the UK after reports of the phone overheating and catching fire. Replacements were sent out to those affected, however the reports of fires continued and in October Samsung permanently discontinued the device.

The Korean technology giant used a press conference to reveal the findings of an internal investigation that also used external experts and saw 700 researchers test more than 200,000 devices and 30,000 batteries in order to replicate what happened to the Note7.

According to Samsung, the lithium ion battery in the Note7 could short circuit when damaged and the positive and negative electrodes met, causing the overheating.

The tech giant’s mobile boss DJ Koh said: “For the last several months, together with independent industry expert organisations, we conducted a thorough investigation to find cause to the Galaxy Note7 incidents.

“Today, more than ever, we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences.”

The entire incident is expected to cost Samsung more than £4 billion. Samsung also said it has introduced a new 8-Point Battery Safety Check procedure that it will apply to its products going forward.

It also includes a Battery Advisory Group that features scientists and engineers who will advise on further battery safety.

Samsung has already unveiled a new range of smartphones in 2017 – the mid-range A3 and A5 – its first since the Note7 incident. The firm is expected to announce its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, in the first quarter of the year.

It is likely to be the first phone to go through all of Samsung’s new procedures before release.