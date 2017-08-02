Barclays agrees 20-year lease on Dublin office

Barclays Bank has agreed a 20-year lease on office space in Dublin city centre.

Last month it announced it was expanding its presence here ahead of Brexit.

It already employs around 100 people in Dublin.

The bank will pay an annual rent of €2.35m to Green REIT for the space on One Molesworth Street.

"We are delighted to have secured our first office letting at One Molesworth Street, our flagship building at the heart of Dublin’s central business district, and to have secured such a high calibre tenant as Barclays," said Paul Culhane, Development Director of Green Property REIT Ventures.

"We look forward to leasing up the balance of the office space and our retail space, where discussions are ongoing with prospective tenants on both fronts."