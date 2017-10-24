Bank of England needs more senior women role models, British MPs told

More senior women are needed in the Bank of England, the Tory chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee in the UK has said.

Nicky Morgan spoke of the "importance of role models" as she raised the gender pay gap issue in the Commons during Treasury questions.

The former education secretary also reminded Chancellor Philip Hammond to respond to her letter regarding appointments to the Bank of England.

She said: "The chief executive of Virgin Money Jayne-Anne Gadhia has this morning given evidence to the Treasury Select Committee on the Treasury's women in finance charter, she is the Government's women in finance champion.

"Now ministers will know that one way of tackling the gender pay gap is to make sure we have more women in senior roles.

"So could I say to the Chief Secretary if she could urge the Chancellor to reply to my letter I wrote to him last week about appointments to the Bank of England where more senior women are needed because the evidence this morning gives the importance of role models."

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said she would urge Mr Hammond to reply "asap".

She said: "Well first of all can I congratulate her on the work she did as women's minister in promoting these issues and I think it would be great to see other professions such as legal services looking at the success of the women in finance charter and seeing what they could do as well and I will urge my colleague to reply to your letter asap."