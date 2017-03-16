BAM Ireland to create 500 construction jobs in Dublin

BAM Ireland has been selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of the Bolands Quay Development (formerly Boland’s Mill) in Dublin’s south docklands, Bolands Quay Development Group announced today.

Following an extensive tendering process, the Bolands Quay Development Group and BAM Ireland have agreed a contract, which will see completed office space delivered by the end of 2018.

It is estimated that approximately 500 construction jobs will be created in the process.

Enabling works, including the demolition of existing silos, restoration of old mill buildings and the piling of foundations, commenced in November 2015 and have recently completed – enabling construction works to commence immediately.

The project is funded by Nama and is being constructed under a single phased development programme.

Bolands Quay will provide three new landmark buildings comprising of office, residential, retail and cultural space.

The development will also involve the restoration of a number of protected mill buildings and the creation of a new civic plaza looking onto the waterfront at Grand Canal Dock.

A new pedestrian bridge will link the plaza to Ringsend Road.

On completion, Bolands Quay will accommodate up to 2,500 workers.

Planning permission for the new development was submitted through Dublin City Council’s fast track SDZ planning scheme in December 2014 and permission was granted in July 2015.