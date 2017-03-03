Autism app scoops top award at BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp

A group of teenagers from Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Offaly and Dublin have claimed the winning spot at the 2017 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp with their project entitled Mi Contact.

The winners were selected by a judging panel of business professionals following an intensive four-day workshop at NovaUCD.

The winning project is an app based on applied behaviour analysis to enhance early intervention programmes, and to encourage children with autism make eye contact.

Ciara-Beth Ni Ghríofa (aged 17), Coláiste an Eachréidh, Galway; Ella Brennan, (aged 16), Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny; George Hennessy, (aged 17), Midleton College, Cork; Lucy Leonard, (aged 15), Tullamore College, Offaly; and Steven Harris (aged 18), Luttrellstown Community College, Dublin, won best overall team at the 8th annual BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp.

Congrats to MiContact - developing an app to encourage children with #autism to make contact on winning 2017 @BTYSTE Business Bootcamp pic.twitter.com/A9YlwmCDnd — NovaUCD (@NovaUCD) March 2, 2017

The team impressed the judges with their business pitch for Mi Contact, which they presented at NovaUCD.

The project idea was created by Ciara-Beth as her entry to the 2017 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January this year.

Jack O’Connor, (aged 18), Desmond College, Limerick was recognised as the best individual student for demonstrating his in-depth understanding of the process of bringing an idea he had on paper all the way through to project commercialisation.

Congratulating all the participants at the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp award ceremony, Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, said: “We’ve had a fantastic week here at the 2017 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp, as we’ve watched the transformation of this talented group of people from creative young students into aspiring entrepreneurs.”

“As judges and mentors, we’ve been inspired by their growing confidence and ability; and feel a sense of pride as a company to be able to support the next generation of business leaders, academics and professionals.

"I’d like to congratulate our winning team and indeed everyone who took part in the workshop this week and look forward to following your careers in the years to come.”

Professor Orla Feely, UCD Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact said, “University College Dublin, through UCD Research and Innovation, is delighted to continue working in partnership with BT Ireland to deliver the annual BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp at NovaUCD."

She added, “The aim of the Bootcamp is assist the participating students in developing their entrepreneurial thinking and understanding of the steps required to convert their innovative STEM ideas into sustainable businesses."

She concluded, “I would like to congratulate the overall Bootcamp winners, and all the students who participated on this year’s programme, and I hope in the near future to see their ideas transformed into businesses impacting Ireland’s economy and society."

During the Bootcamp, the students, selected because they displayed particular business ambition, are shown how to set up a company, write a business plan, create a marketing campaign, draft a budget and present their ideas competently to senior academics and business people.