April sees rise in professional job vacancies

There has been an increase in professional job vacancies over the past month, according to the latest figures from Morgan McKinley Ireland.

There was a 7% month-to-month increase in professional job vacancies nationally in April, compared to March 2017.

Meanwhile, there was a 15% reduction in the number of professionals seeking new roles between March and April.

This research covers jobs in areas including, banking and financial services, commerce, law, HR, and customer services.

The unemployment rate is currently 6.2%.