Apple's new headquarters will open in April and features a tribute to Steve Jobs

Apple’s new multi-billion dollar ‘spaceship’ campus will open in April and be known as Apple Park, the technology giant has revealed.

The site, which is based around an enormous circular office space that late co-founder Steve Jobs once remarked looked like a spaceship, will also feature a tribute to the former company boss, with the on-site theatre bearing his name.

Apple will use the 1,000 seat Steve Jobs Theatre to host its live events in the future, while 12,000 employees will move on to the campus over the space of six months.

The campus’ ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world’s largest panels of curved glass.

(Screenshot/YouTube)

Apple boss Tim Cook said: “Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come.

“The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.

The company’s design chief Jony Ive also played a major part in the design of the new campus.

“Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments,” he said.

(Apple)

“We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products.

“Connecting extraordinarily advanced buildings with rolling parkland creates a wonderfully open environment for people to create, collaborate and work together. We have been extremely fortunate to be able to work closely, over many years, with the remarkable architectural practice Foster + Partners.”

Apple’s next big event – their WWDC developer conference in June – has already been confirmed for San Jose, so the first major event to take place on the new campus could be the next iPhone launch, due for September.

It also just so happens to mark the tenth anniversary of the phone’s launch.