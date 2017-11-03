Apple's latest financial results are better than expected as iPhone X launches today

Apple's latest set of financial results are better than expected.

The company has announced revenue of €44bn euro in the three months to September.

Sales of the iPhone 8 have been steady, with the company's new handset, the iPhone X, out in shops today.

There were concerns that the iPhone 8 would not sell well due to the announcement of the iPhone X.

However, sales were impressive in China in particular, while the company experienced a 3% increase in handset sales overall.