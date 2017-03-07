Apple Pay available in Ireland from today

From today you can use your mobile to pay in shops, if you have got an iPhone.

Apple Pay is now operating in Ireland meaning that Mastercard customers simply swipe their phone at the checkout.

Security concerns are being allayed with promises that card numbers aren't stored on the device.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned which is then encrypted and securely stored in a secure element on your device.

To use this function you will need an iPhone 6 or newer, and can be used with iPad, MacBooks from 2012 onwards and all Apple Watches.