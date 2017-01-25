Apple has a plan to help you find those lost AirPods

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 it boasted what the company called revolutionary non-isolating wireless earphones – AirPods.

The decision to abandon the traditional headphone jack in favour of wireless audio drew strong reactions, but the other question on everyone’s lips was how Apple would help prevent users from losing the small, wireless earphones.

Now, the company appears to have a solution.

The app used to locate a lost iPhone, Find my iPhone, will now have a feature that helps to find the earphones.

It will be included in the iOS 10.3 update – due in the near future – which will sound an alarm when users are trying to locate them.

But plenty still took the opportunity to criticise Apple for going wireless in the first place.

Or maybe people will be going back to using normal earphones. Like an animal.
