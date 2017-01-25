Apple has a plan to help you find those lost AirPods

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 it boasted what the company called revolutionary non-isolating wireless earphones – AirPods.

The decision to abandon the traditional headphone jack in favour of wireless audio drew strong reactions, but the other question on everyone’s lips was how Apple would help prevent users from losing the small, wireless earphones.

Now, the company appears to have a solution.

This was a no-brainer: Apple’s now got a tool to help locate their tiny $160 wireless earbuds you’re destined to lose https://t.co/21BWueIRgV — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) January 24, 2017

The app used to locate a lost iPhone, Find my iPhone, will now have a feature that helps to find the earphones.

It will be included in the iOS 10.3 update – due in the near future – which will sound an alarm when users are trying to locate them.

But plenty still took the opportunity to criticise Apple for going wireless in the first place.

Or you could bring back cords @Apple ⚡️ “Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”https://t.co/LaIuiDjTRc — dellBelle ⚜ (@ErinMeadors) January 25, 2017

⚡️ “Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”



JUST BRING BACK THE NORMAL EARBUDS, HOW BOU' DAHhttps://t.co/8j2oOAFsMa — Robert Riccobene (@RiccobeneRobert) January 25, 2017

“Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”

It's called buying regular earbudshttps://t.co/MI5LJflV9w — WDandKS (@The____Tardis) January 25, 2017

~AIRPOD REVIEW~

Pros: fit my ears, decent sound, wireless is a revelation

Cons: constant terror of losing AirPods — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 22, 2017

No stock of airpod at apple store SF, but available in the street as people lost it. #airpodhunt is open pic.twitter.com/iGKfBgq3Ff — minh le (@minhle1) January 15, 2017

Pre-2017: It's like finding a needle in a haystack...



2017 Onward: It's like finding an AirPod in a snowstorm." pic.twitter.com/X0bfcQt7ua — Niv Dror (@Nivo0o0) January 22, 2017

Or maybe people will be going back to using normal earphones. Like an animal.