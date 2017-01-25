Apple has a plan to help you find those lost AirPods
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 it boasted what the company called revolutionary non-isolating wireless earphones – AirPods.
The decision to abandon the traditional headphone jack in favour of wireless audio drew strong reactions, but the other question on everyone’s lips was how Apple would help prevent users from losing the small, wireless earphones.
Now, the company appears to have a solution.
This was a no-brainer: Apple’s now got a tool to help locate their tiny $160 wireless earbuds you’re destined to lose https://t.co/21BWueIRgV— Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) January 24, 2017
The app used to locate a lost iPhone, Find my iPhone, will now have a feature that helps to find the earphones.
It will be included in the iOS 10.3 update – due in the near future – which will sound an alarm when users are trying to locate them.
But plenty still took the opportunity to criticise Apple for going wireless in the first place.
Or you could bring back cords @Apple ⚡️ “Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”https://t.co/LaIuiDjTRc— dellBelle ⚜ (@ErinMeadors) January 25, 2017
⚡️ “Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”— Robert Riccobene (@RiccobeneRobert) January 25, 2017
JUST BRING BACK THE NORMAL EARBUDS, HOW BOU' DAHhttps://t.co/8j2oOAFsMa
“Apple has a solution for the lost AirPod problem”— WDandKS (@The____Tardis) January 25, 2017
It's called buying regular earbudshttps://t.co/MI5LJflV9w
~AIRPOD REVIEW~— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 22, 2017
Pros: fit my ears, decent sound, wireless is a revelation
Cons: constant terror of losing AirPods
No stock of airpod at apple store SF, but available in the street as people lost it. #airpodhunt is open pic.twitter.com/iGKfBgq3Ff— minh le (@minhle1) January 15, 2017
Pre-2017: It's like finding a needle in a haystack...— Niv Dror (@Nivo0o0) January 22, 2017
2017 Onward: It's like finding an AirPod in a snowstorm." pic.twitter.com/X0bfcQt7ua
Or maybe people will be going back to using normal earphones. Like an animal.
Left my AirPod charger at the office last night. Squeezed as much juice as I could but currently using wires again. Like an animal.— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) January 19, 2017
