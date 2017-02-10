Apple chief Tim Cook tells PM he is 'very optimistic' about the UK post-Brexit

Apple boss Tim Cook has told Prime Minister Theresa May the technology giant is “very optimistic” about the UK’s future after Brexit.

Cook met the PM at Downing Street on Thursday and referenced the company’s plans to build a new UK headquarters at the redeveloped Battersea Power Station as proof of the company’s support of the UK.

“We’re doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area and we’re leaving significant space there to expand,” Cook said.

“We’re a big believer in the UK – we think you’ll be just fine. Yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way but the UK’s going to be fine.”

(Matt Dunham/AP/PA)

Last year the iPhone maker revealed it would move 1,600 employees to the new campus in south London in 2021.

In a statement about the meeting, Apple said: “Tim had a positive meeting with the Prime Minister today, discussing Apple’s continued investment in the United Kingdom.

“We are proud that Apple’s innovation and growth now supports nearly 300,000 jobs across the UK.”

Delighted to welcome @Tim_Cook to City Hall to discuss access to talent, digital skills & Apple’s investment in London #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/DsSnwiSRfd — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 9, 2017

Cook also met Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during his time in the capital, with Khan tweeting he was “delighted” to welcome the Apple boss to “discuss talent, digital skills and Apple’s investment in London”.

Upon receiving an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow on Wednesday night, Cook also voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, saying: “If we stand and say nothing it’s as if we’re agreeing”.

Apple has been among a host of technology giants who have voiced their concerns over the travel ban, which focuses on those with links to seven predominately Muslim countries.

Cook has been chief executive of Apple since 2011, when he succeeded the company’s late founder Steve Jobs.

Since then Apple has gone on to break profit and company sales records by introducing the Apple Watch, iPad Pro and several generations of the iPhone.