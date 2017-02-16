Apple announces WWDC date and teases new software updates

Apple has announced this year’s dates for its annual developer conference WWDC – the event where the company reveals the next version of iOS and its other software.

The week-long conference for developers will run between June 5 and 9 this year, with Apple also confirming a change in location from San Francisco to San Jose, closer to the company’s existing and soon-to-be opened new headquarters in Cupertino.

(Apple)

The official announcement on the home page of Apple’s website references the company’s aim to merge technology and the arts, while Apple’s press announcement hinted at the updates likely to be among the announcements.

“The conference, kicking off June 5, will inspire developers from all walks of life to turn their passions into the next great innovations and apps that customers use every day across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac,” Apple said, hinting at the traditional updates that are made during the event to iOS – which powers the iPhone and iPad – macOS, and watchOS.

(Lynne Cameron/PA)

The change in location is also being celebrated, with Apple revealing it plans to hold “very special experiences” throughout San Jose to celebrate the event’s return to the city, which last hosted WWDC in 2002.

The main event of the week will be on the first day, when Apple boss Tim Cook will deliver the keynote speech in which the major software updates will be announced.