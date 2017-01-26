Apparently Donald Trump still uses an unsecured device to go on his Twitter rampages

The fact that President Donald Trump still has a free reign on his Twitter account (spelling mistakes and all) now that he’s been sworn into office surprises some people. But what is perhaps most alarming is the fact that Trump is still allegedly using an unsecured device to do so.

The New York Times wrote a piece detailing the president’s first few days in the White House, and says that now his wife Melania has returned to New York: “Mr Trump has the television – and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides – to keep him company.”

You what now? The leader of the free world is genuinely using an unsecured phone?

It seems like utter madness. Some people have been quick to point out the irony that the email scandal that Hillary Clinton was embroiled in – the one that Trump traded on during the campaign – might have been down to unsecured devices.

This is what the ENTIRE Clinton email scandal was about: she MIGHT have used an unsecured mode of communication



Trump. Is. Using. One. Now. https://t.co/jnCbThZfjQ — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 25, 2017

Remember how a secure private email server was a national security risk? How about Trump's unsecured cell phone? https://t.co/w9eMFRm7dV — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 25, 2017

To the ppl who voted against Hillary b/c of her email scandal, where y'all at now that Trump's still using an unsecured Android???? — HEX GIRL (@BSHMIT) January 26, 2017

We spent how many months litigating Hillary's email server and the President could be tweeting from his unsecured Android? — Tyler Dinucci (@nuccbko) January 25, 2017

Many people can’t quite understand how this has been allowed to happen – the hypocrisy is acute.

Trump using an unsecured phone while his official staff uses an RNC server is the exact same thing he atttacked HRC on for 18 months. WTF!? — 50 States of Blue (@FiftyStatesBlue) January 26, 2017

Trump apparently tweeting from unsecured phone. What was that about Hillary's Blackberries again? https://t.co/fqatR3ZvVB — Angela Gyetvan (@notgyet13) January 13, 2017

I won't hold my breath for the GOP to direct their resources from multiple probes of Clinton's email to Trump's unsecured Android phone — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 25, 2017

It does seem like a huge security risk.

This is a big issue -- the President is using an unsecured phone amid lots of hacking and cyber breaches. And now our enemies know about it. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 25, 2017

Others have realised that it actually violates the Presidential Records Act.

Trump is violating federal law by using his unsecured phone. His handling is also "extremely careless" sound familiar? @RepJerryNadler WTF? — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) January 26, 2017

So Trump uses unsecured Android phone & senior staff using RNC emails (unsecured). Both violate Presidential Records Act of 1978. #inners — Sherri ☠️TWDFan4Ever (@Specneedsmom4) January 26, 2017

Some people have started speculating what phone Trump is using.

If believed, @POTUS' personal phone may be a Samsung Galaxy S3, made in 2012, and running v. old Android software. https://t.co/UpcFAQvWVT pic.twitter.com/4yDSIdK4LE — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) January 25, 2017

President Trump's "old, unsecure Android phone" may be 2012's Samsung Galaxy S3, last updated in mid-2015. https://t.co/qT2sQRjMu9 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) January 25, 2017

And some have decided to see the lighter side of things.

People keep worrying that someone might hack Trump's unsecured Android and somehow destabilise global politics. How could we tell? — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) January 25, 2017

Burn.