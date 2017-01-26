Apparently Donald Trump still uses an unsecured device to go on his Twitter rampages

Back to Business Home

The fact that President Donald Trump still has a free reign on his Twitter account (spelling mistakes and all) now that he’s been sworn into office surprises some people. But what is perhaps most alarming is the fact that Trump is still allegedly using an unsecured device to do so.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

The New York Times wrote a piece detailing the president’s first few days in the White House, and says that now his wife Melania has returned to New York: “Mr Trump has the television – and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides – to keep him company.”

You what now? The leader of the free world is genuinely using an unsecured phone?

It seems like utter madness. Some people have been quick to point out the irony that the email scandal that Hillary Clinton was embroiled in – the one that Trump traded on during the campaign – might have been down to unsecured devices.

Many people can’t quite understand how this has been allowed to happen – the hypocrisy is acute.

It does seem like a huge security risk.

Others have realised that it actually violates the Presidential Records Act.

Some people have started speculating what phone Trump is using.

And some have decided to see the lighter side of things.

Burn.
KEYWORDS: Android, Donald Trump, Phone, unsecured device

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets