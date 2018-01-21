Annual four day ’Showcase’ expo is underway in RDS
The annual ’SHOWCASE’ expo gets underway at the RDS in Dublin today - with around €20m expected in sales orders over the next four days.
Karen Hennessy, Chief Executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, says its a critical event for Irish traders and the Irish economy.
.@HHumphreysFG officially opens @showcaseireland in the RDS & is due to visit the #LocalEnterprise showcase shortly! pic.twitter.com/Pqm0aY13ct— LocalEnterprise.ie (@Loc_Enterprise) January 21, 2018
Delighted to open #Showcase2018 in the @TheRDS - comhghairdeas to the many talented exhibitors & céad míle fáilte to all the international buyers! #irishdesign #tradefair pic.twitter.com/jG4ciAsyqj— Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) January 21, 2018
