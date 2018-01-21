Annual four day ’Showcase’ expo is underway in RDS

Back to Business in Ireland Business Home

The annual ’SHOWCASE’ expo gets underway at the RDS in Dublin today - with around €20m expected in sales orders over the next four days.

Karen Hennessy, Chief Executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, says its a critical event for Irish traders and the Irish economy.
KEYWORDS: Showcase 2018, RDS, Design & Crafts

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets