Android Pay now available for Ulster Bank customers

Ulster Bank has become the latest bank to open up Android Pay for mobile phone users.

This allows anyone with an Android Device to pay for goods and services at contactless payment terminals.

Outside of shops, users will also be able to make 'in-app purchases' making payments much easier.

Ulster Bank is just the latest to offer this service in Ireland.

KBC Bank has both Android and Apple Pay with AIB only supporting Android.

Bank of Ireland has neither Apple nor Android Pay.

Pali Bhat, Director, Product Management, Android Pay said: “We've seen a great response to Android Pay in Ireland since the launch in December, and now we’re excited to bring the simplicity and security of mobile payments to Ulster Bank customers with Android Pay.”

Android Pay is available to Ulster Bank customers with an Android phone which is NFC-enabled and running on KitKat 4.4 or higher.

How do customers install set up Android Pay?

To set up Android Pay, you need to add your eligible debit and credit cards to the Android Pay app on your Android device. To add a card: