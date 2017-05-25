An Post suffers pre tax losses of 15.6m for 2016
25/05/2017 - 12:56:35Back to An Post Business Home
The global trend of mail decline has been cited By An Post as the primary cause of a pre-tax loss of 15.6 million euro for 2016.
On a more positive note An Post also said last year’s General Election helped it generate revenues of 825 million euro.
It says the increase of the price of a standard stamp is delivering results as part of its efforts to bolster the company’s finances.
Join the conversation - comment here