Aldi Ireland to introduce Living Wage rate of €11.70

Aldi Ireland have announced the introduction of a new minimum rate of pay of €11.70, matching the Living Wage rate recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group.

The new rate will come into effect on February 1 and represents a 20c increase on the entry-level pay for Aldi Store Assistants, Stock Assistants and Caretakers.

The decision will make Aldi the first supermarket in Ireland to commit to the Living Wage rate recommendation.

Aldi have ranked as the country’s highest paying supermarket for over a decade with store employees already earning up to €14 per hour.

Giles Hurley, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “Our store colleagues are the cornerstone of our business. Without their hard work and dedication day in, day out, we would be unable to provide customers with the lowest grocery prices in Ireland. We are committed to offering the best pay and benefits in the industry and will continue to do so.”