Alcatel’s new smartphone is very bright, but not how you think

We often talk about how intelligent modern mobile phones can be – we do call them smartphones after all.

But mobile firm Alcatel – overseen by TCL, the same firm behind the new BlackBerry KEYone – has taken the term “bright” to another level with their new A5 device.

As you can see... pic.twitter.com/sxdznOes0r — Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) February 27, 2017

Yes, those are LED lights built right into the back cover of the A5, which the company says is aimed at “energetic, young consumers”.

On show at the company’s booth on the floor of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the A5 is due to be launched in Europe in May.

(Alcatel)

There’s no UK price confirmed yet, but it’s been priced at €199.

The light show can kick in when you get a notification – a message, email or incoming call – as well as when you begin playing music through the phone.

Those notifications can be personalised too – a blue F appearing for example when you receive a Facebook alert.

There’s no word on whether the LEDs have much of an impact on battery life, but Alcatel does offer an alternative back cover should you decide the light show isn’t for you after all.