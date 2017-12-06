AIB signals tracker scandal cost capped

Back to Tracker mortgages Business Home

AIB seems to have capped its part of the bill for the industry-wide mortgage tracker scandal. It is unlikely to add significantly to the €190m provision set aside two years ago, writes Eamon Quinn.

Its shares, which had risen sharply on the release of a trading update, ended slightly higher in the session. The bank has previously said that it has dealt with 3,416 tracker customers who were charged the wrong interest rate. But that number is likely to grow, later this month, when AIB, along with other lenders, issues updates on the numbers affected by the scandal. Nonetheless, AIB said it had progressed in identifying the number of customers and “any change in provisioning levels, as we conclude, is not expected to have a material impact”. Mortgage loan drawdowns, up 29% in the quarter, helped drive lending, and its level of impaired loans fell by €500m, to €7.3bn, at the end of September, from June.

Eurozone lenders, particularly in Italy and Ireland, are under ECB pressure to reduce a large amount of non-performing loans they still carry on their books.

It said net interest margin, or NIM, a key gauge of profitability, rose by three basis points, to 2.57%, over the first nine months of the year and expected a write-back of provisions in the full-year earnings.

Investec Ireland analyst, Owen Callan, said the update reflected “another strong set of results”.

Davy said: “This is a strong statement, underpinned by significant margin and capital gains that, if sustained, will likely result in mid-single-digit upgrades to our 2018 and 2019 forecast profits.”
KEYWORDS: Mortgage, Tracker, AIB

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

  • UCD seeks 15% of fast-growing firm

    A dispute over whether University College Dublin is entitled to a 15% shareholding in a fast-growing company involved in developing commercial processes for global pharmaceutical giants has come before the Commercial Court.

  • EU puts 17 nations on tax avoidance blacklist

    The European Union has put 17 countries on a blacklist of those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.

  • Cork one of five new locations for health food chain Freshly Chopped

    Freshly Chopped said it would be opening its first Waterford store today, before increasing its footprint in Cork and Galway as well as opening two new stores in Dublin, creating 75 new jobs.

  • Residents seek permission for Supreme Court appeal over Apple data centre

    Two local residents have applied to the Supreme Court to permission to bring an appeal over the High Court's rejection of their challenge to permission for tech giant Apple to develop the first phase of a planned €850m data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

  • Apple news hits Dialog

    Dialog Semiconductor has said its top customer Apple could build its own power-management chips into future iPhones rather than rely on the Anglo-German chipmaker, sending its shares plunging up to 19%.

World Markets