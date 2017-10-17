Aer Lingus to hire 100 pilots in largest ever recruitment drive

Aer Lingus has announced its hiring 100 pilots in its largest ever recruitment drive.

The airline said it is planning to take on up to 200 over the next three years.

Aer Lingus also expanding its fleet, including the arrival of a new Airbus A330 by the end of the year.

Elsewhere in Irish airline news, the CEO of Malaysia Airlines is taking over Ryanair's flight operations.

Peter Bellew is joining Michael O'Leary's team as Chief Operations Officer.

Mr Bellew said: "I am excited to return home to Ryanair and take up the challenge to grow the operation sustainably.

"I look forward to working with all the team and all the crews I know so well to further develop our growth to 600 aircraft over the next six years."