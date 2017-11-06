Aer Lingus named in top 10 for short-haul trips

Aer Lingus has been named as one of the top airlines for a short-haul holiday.

Readers of Condé Nast Traveller magazine put the carrier seventh out of 10.

British Airways topped the list followed by Swiss International, Lufthansa and EasyJet.

As part of its Readers' Travel Awards, Dublin was also named 16th best city in the world, coming ahead of Chicago, Lisbon, Los Angeles and Toronto.

New York, Paris and Rome were the top three in the list.

Top airlines for a short-haul holiday:

1. British Airways

2. Swiss International Air Lines

3. Lufthansa

4. EasyJet

5. Turkish Airlines

6. Air France

7. Aer Lingus

8. Air Berlin

9. SAS (Scandinavian Airlines)

10. KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines)

Top airlines for a long-haul holiday:

1. British Airways

2. Emirates

3. Qatar Airways

4. Virgin Atlantic

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific

7. Etihad Airways

8. Qantas

9. Air New Zealand

10. KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines)

Top airlines for a business trip:

1. Emirates

2. British Airways

3. Singapore Airlines

4. Qatar Airways

5. Cathay Pacific

6. Virgin Atlantic

7. Air New Zealand

8. Etihad

9. Qantas

10. Thai Airways