Aer Lingus launches new Cork-Cornwall route

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is to launch a new service to Newquay in Cornwall.

Aer Lingus Regional will commence the route on May 6 to September 2, flying twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the summer.

Fares will start from €34.99 each way including taxes and charges.

Aer Lingus Regional said it expects to grow its passengers from Cork Airport by 7% to more than 330,000 in 2017.

