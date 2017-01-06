Aer Lingus launches new Cork-Cornwall route
Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is to launch a new service to Newquay in Cornwall.
Aer Lingus Regional will commence the route on May 6 to September 2, flying twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the summer.
Fares will start from €34.99 each way including taxes and charges.
Aer Lingus Regional said it expects to grow its passengers from Cork Airport by 7% to more than 330,000 in 2017.
KEYWORDS: Aer Lingus, Cork Airport, Cornwall
