Accenture creates 300 jobs in tech and design

Accenture will hire more than 300 technology and design professionals this year.

The jobs include 100 new roles at The Dock, the company's multi-disciplinary research and incubation hub, which will officially open today.

“Accenture continues to make significant investments in Ireland, and we are delighted the company has made the country its centre of innovation, which further cements Ireland’s position globally as a technology hub,” said An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, TD.

“The Government has been committed to driving initiatives that create high value jobs and competitive advantage for both multinational and indigenous companies looking to set up leading-edge research, innovation and technology facilities. The opening of The Dock and the creation of new technology jobs validates our strategy. Accenture is a committed, long-term resident of these shores and we look forward to continued partnership as the company further enhances its presence in Ireland.”

The new jobs will add to Accenture’s workforce of more than 2,200 in Ireland, offering technology and design career opportunities across a range of areas including artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and the Internet of Things, and industries including financial services, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and utilities.

“Our talented professionals across Ireland are imagining the future every day to solve some of the biggest challenges facing businesses, governments and consumers,” said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO.

“We are proud to build on our long history in Ireland with today’s official opening of The Dock and investment in new jobs to drive innovation that helps our clients meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world.”

Located in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, The Dock is one of the world’s most connected and intelligent buildings, using sensors to learn from occupant behavior, react to user feedback and allow the building to continually evolve.

The Dock is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

“Accenture’s decision to expand its innovation capability in Ireland represents a major win for the country, providing high-value employment and opportunities for people to work on exciting projects,” said Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said.

“We have earned a great reputation for technology innovation in recent years, and The Dock will enhance our country’s credentials even further. I wish the company and employees the very best in the future.”

Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive of the IDA, said, “The Dock showcases Accenture’s depth of technology expertise in Ireland. The company’s continued investment in innovation and in its team of talented professionals greatly enhances Ireland’s position as a compelling location for global professional service firms. IDA continues to target additional investment in this key sector.”