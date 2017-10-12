ABP Food Group opens green energy plant in the UK

An Irish beef processing firm has opened a new biogas facility in the UK.

ABP Food Group’s renewable division has invested €24.5min a green energy plant that they say will produce enough sustainable energy to power around 12,000 homes.

Olleco, ABP’s renewables division, has just opened the new 15 MW Anaerobic Digestion facility in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, which is next to a dairy that will become a zero carbon milk processing facility.

Olleco collects waste food and cooking oil from the retail and food service sector and converts it into bio diesel, bio gas and bio fertiliser.

Robert Behan, MD of Olleco, said: "This state-of-the-art Olleco facility will convert in excess of 100,000 tonnes of waste into heat, power and bio-methane for export to the national grid, and bio-fertiliser for both of ABP Food Group’s and Arla’s farmer suppliers."