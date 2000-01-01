No such story

Scotland to become first country to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol Scotland will become the first country in the world to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

Airbus to sell 430 planes to US firm in €41bn deal Airbus is to sell 430 planes to US firm Indigo Partners for $49.5 billion (€41.9 billion) in the European firm’s biggest deal ever.

Interim examiner appointed to Meath construction firm, Manly Construction Ltd High Court appointed an interim examiner to Co Meath based construction firm Manley Construction Ltd.

C Series secures surprise $1.1bn jet order boost Bombardier is closing in on the second deal for its C Series jet since reaching a landmark agreement with Airbus a few weeks ago that will see the European aircraft maker take control of the programme to help revive the plane’s fortunes.