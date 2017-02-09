A new sensor-filled smart pen can measure any 3D object just by being rolled over it

Rulers and tape measures remain very useful inventions even in this day of high-tech gadgets – but a new device could be set to change that.

Created by start-up InstruMMents, the 01 is a pen, pencil or stylus that is also loaded with sensors that make it a dimensioning tool, capable of measuring any 3D object or surface just by being run over it.

As the company’s crowd-funding campaign video shows, the 01 can be used to measure dimensions as well as length or distance, with a companion app that enables users to instantly change the unit in which they are measuring.

Having started out as a crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo, the 01 is now set to launch at Selfridges in London on February 15 for £149 in either pen, pencil or stylus format.

The device itself houses sensors across six axes and InstruMMents says its rechargeable battery can last up to six months on a single charge.
