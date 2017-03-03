A new Facebook AI can help identify suicidal users

Facebook has started using a new artificial intelligence system to identify users showing warning signs of suicide.

The AI has been trained to spot status updates and subsequent comments that could indicate someone was at risk of harming themselves.

The algorithm would immediately send a report to a real reviewer, who could then contact the user with suggestions and resources to help if appropriate.

The company have also added more options for users who report friends who seem at risk (Facebook)

At the moment, Facebook relies on a human reporting system regarding potential suicides – where friends of users can click a button to tell the company about concerning updates.

But now it’s hoped more people will be helped by an automated system.

The AI will look out for statuses that suggest the user is sad or in pain, as well as responses from friends expressing concern.

Facebook is also adding suicide prevention tools to Facebook Live after several deaths have been broadcast since the feature was introduced. This would give viewers the option to report a friend if they’re concerned, and gives the reporter resources to help.

Facebook Safety



The broadcaster at risk will also be given the option to contact a friend, mental health helpline or see tips.

At the moment, this is only being trialled in the US.

Head of Media for the charity Samaritans Lynsey Pollard said: “It’s great that Facebook are showing such commitment to keeping people safe online. Samaritans was involved in the consultation for their UK safety features and we would hope to have the same involvement if they bring this latest development to the UK.”

Mark Zuckerberg had vaguely mentioned plans for such a mechanism in a several thousand word manifesto-like blog post last month.

“When someone is thinking of suicide or hurting themselves, we’ve built infrastructure to give their friends and community tools that could save their life” he said.