A man saved an unconscious driver's life by sacrificing his Tesla and what Elon Musk did next is pretty awesome

When a Tesla driver noticed another car swerving erratically, he had a closer look and spotted that the man behind the wheel was unconscious.

Incredibly, he managed to use his own car to slow the out-of-control vehicle down – and his heroic act hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The man was driving on the autobahn near Munich when he saw the Volkswagen Passat slamming against a guardrail multiple times, according to German daily newspaper Muenchner Merkur

He pulled his Model S in front of the Passat, and applied the brakes, to first slow down the two cars and then bring them to a halt.

The newspaper said this move probably saved the life of the unconscious driver, who had probably suffered a stroke.

The two cars suffered about 10,000 euros in combined damage. But Elon Musk, CEO of Telsa, tweeted that Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge.

Yep, people on Twitter are loving this act of goodwill – and, of course, the Tesla driver is also getting a lot of deserved praise.

