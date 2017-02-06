A journey through Elon Musk's tweets about digging tunnels

Elon Musk is known as one of Silicon Valley’s more eccentric billionaires – and his latest project is continuing that trend.

Having tweeted back in December that he was sick of the Los Angeles traffic between his home and his office, Musk announced that he planned to build a tunnel between the two to make life easier.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Now, with most CEOs you could laugh off this idea as just an amusing attempt to spark their Twitter feed into life, but with Musk – the man who has a well-rounded theory that our reality is actually a simulation and plans to build human colonies on Mars – you never quite know.

Especially when a few weeks later he tweeted about the tunnel again.

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

Now there is a twist to this story at this point. One of Musk’s company’s – SpaceX – is working on the Hyperloop high-speed transport system and just so happens to have dug a tunnel of its own for a Hyperloop pod racing competition at the company’s campus.

And we start digging the tunnel tonight https://t.co/UYSIU0qg34 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2017

But yet another tweet from Musk got people talking over the weekend – because some saw it as a reference to his traffic-busting tunnel.

However, this might be a case of a few crossed wires among excited Twitter followers of Musk, because the timing of the tweet does coincide with the Hyperloop event that took place at the weekend, of which MIT has tweeted a video of its entry in the vacuum tunnel being used in the test.

So the existence of a special tunnel for Musk to get to work appears to just be an idea for now, but don’t bet against the PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX mastermind from creating something of the sort in the future.

He’s even added “tunnels” to his list of companies in his Twitter bio.